Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 8,710,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,807,585. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

