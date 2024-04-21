NFT (NFT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,553.69 or 1.00020775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

