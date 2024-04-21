First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 over the last three months. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.87. 9,440,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,987. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

