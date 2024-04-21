First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,807 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,807 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,907. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

