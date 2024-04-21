First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 2,233 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,623,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,627,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

