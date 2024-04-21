First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.60.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ETN traded down $5.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $161.12 and a 52 week high of $331.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

