Vicus Capital Has $316,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vicus Capital cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Novartis were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Novartis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.84%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

