First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Leidos by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.91. The company had a trading volume of 940,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.97, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

