First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000.

BSCP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 621,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

