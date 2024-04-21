iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Boosted by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 49.9% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $4,264,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

