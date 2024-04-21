Vicus Capital Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. 74,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

