Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,220,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 253,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.62. 1,747,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

