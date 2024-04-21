Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lowered by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,662. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

