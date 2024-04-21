Vicus Capital Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,273,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086,852. The company has a market capitalization of $291.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

