Vicus Capital Purchases 625 Shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.23% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 1,658.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Global Hope ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Get Inspire Global Hope ETF alerts:

Inspire Global Hope ETF Price Performance

Inspire Global Hope ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.55. 8,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,302. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

Inspire Global Hope ETF Profile

The Inspire Global Hope ESG ETF (BLES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of 400 large-cap stocks selected for their alignment with the Issuer’s biblical values. BLES was launched on Feb 28, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.