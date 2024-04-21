OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 205,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.12 on Friday, reaching $1,090.94. 316,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,446. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,093.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,010.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

View Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.