Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $19.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $369.76 and a fifty-two week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

