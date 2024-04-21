Head-To-Head Contrast: Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) versus RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN)

RushNet (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Free Report) and Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RushNet and Sotera Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RushNet 0 0 0 0 N/A Sotera Health 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sotera Health has a consensus target price of $17.70, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Sotera Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than RushNet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RushNet N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health 4.90% 51.32% 6.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares RushNet and Sotera Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.0% of Sotera Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Sotera Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RushNet and Sotera Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RushNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sotera Health $1.05 billion 2.95 $51.38 million $0.18 60.83

Sotera Health has higher revenue and earnings than RushNet.

Summary

Sotera Health beats RushNet on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc. provides laboratory diagnostic testing services. It offers high-complexity urine drug testing, behavioral drug testing, allergy droplet cards, oral fluids, and infectious disease services. The company is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems. The company also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, as well as technical assistance, regulatory consulting, and advisory services. It serves medical devices, pharmaceuticals, food safety, agricultural products, cancer treatment, and high-performance materials industries, as well as commercial, advanced, and specialty application industries. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

