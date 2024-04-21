Vicus Capital Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,358.7% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,033,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,749,000 after buying an additional 991,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 689,913 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,113,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

TLH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.78. 550,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,385. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

