iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,495,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.78. 2,009,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,247. The company has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $115.61.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

