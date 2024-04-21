VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Position Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.31% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 82.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 810,792 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.