Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $518.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,107. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

