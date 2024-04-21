Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

