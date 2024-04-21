Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.14. 724,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

