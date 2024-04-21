Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

IYF traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.30. 70,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.90. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $68.31 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

