Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $119.52. 2,643,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

