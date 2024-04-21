Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 404 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,055,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,430. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

