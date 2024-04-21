440 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Criterion Capital Advisors LLC

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.38.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.18.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

