Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Invests $98,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $154.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,760,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

