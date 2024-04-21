Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 19,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,305,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,571,000 after purchasing an additional 738,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.94. 3,895,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.73.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $609,991.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

