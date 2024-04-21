Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 1.02% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,863,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,878,000 after buying an additional 2,153,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,848,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,770 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,230,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 42.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,668,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,649,000 after purchasing an additional 498,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 743,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 392,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a market cap of $808.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.