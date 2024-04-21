Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $8,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 1.6 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.24. 24,227,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

