NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $378.29 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $6.59 billion and approximately $378.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.19 or 0.00009516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00057139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006200 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,187,061,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,064,579,556 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,186,964,419 with 1,064,408,255 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.34347169 USD and is up 10.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $380,789,731.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

