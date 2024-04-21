Dupree Financial Group LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after buying an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $455.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

