Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Takes Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,336,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 7,993,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,297,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

