Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,430 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,877,000 after acquiring an additional 200,183 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $84.26. 2,067,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

