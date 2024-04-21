Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 1,151,800 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151,800 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Quarry LP bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,036,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $319.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.79%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

