Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,648,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,618,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 0.76% of Hudbay Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter worth $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HBM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.79. 3,611,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,197. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

