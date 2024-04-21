960,722 Shares in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 2.40% of Cool as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cool in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cool in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cool by 116.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cool by 40.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Stock Performance

NYSE:CLCO traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. Cool Company Ltd. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $14.50.

Cool Dividend Announcement

Cool Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.07%.

(Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs). As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of eleven LNGCs, including seven modern tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; two modern 2-stroke and two TFDE vessels; and managed 17 LNGCs and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.