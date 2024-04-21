Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 595 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 476,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 128,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

