OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.07. 19,785,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,947,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

