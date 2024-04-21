Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Makes New $17.04 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 421,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,037,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.20% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JEF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

