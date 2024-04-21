OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 2,405 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.28. 96,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.