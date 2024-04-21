OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

DELL stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.87. 9,440,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,762,987. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $136.16. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 over the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

