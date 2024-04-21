Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.15% of Harmonic worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 121,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,122. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,846. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Harmonic’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

