Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $161.85 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $161.85 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,013.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00777649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00129693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00184115 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00107501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

