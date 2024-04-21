Grin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $161,892.20 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Grin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $161,892.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,013.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.58 or 0.00777649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00129693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00042431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.70 or 0.00184115 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00050911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00107501 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

