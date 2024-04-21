Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after acquiring an additional 492,011 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after acquiring an additional 257,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.