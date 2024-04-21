Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,566 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.21% of Crown Castle worth $105,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.73.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

