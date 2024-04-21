OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,414 shares of company stock valued at $75,187,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.58.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $5.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.01. 3,904,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,317. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

